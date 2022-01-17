Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $49.28 on Monday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

