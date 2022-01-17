Brokerages Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.78. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.