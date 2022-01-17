Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 232,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.