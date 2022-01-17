Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

MBII stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 582,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

