Brokerages Expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.87. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Terry Dagnon bought 25,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,777.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

