Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.69. QCR posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth $210,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCRH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. 47,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. QCR has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $963.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.