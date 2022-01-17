Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $707,278. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 54,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $45.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

