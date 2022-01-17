Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

