Brokerages Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) PT at $18.33

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

CIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

CIO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,910. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $871.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

