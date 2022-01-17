Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

