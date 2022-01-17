Brokerages Set Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price at $14.70

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.