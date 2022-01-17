Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Price Target at $200.50

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.28. 294,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.49. Diageo has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.