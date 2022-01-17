Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $267.23

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.23.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

EFX stock traded down $5.42 on Friday, reaching $249.50. 746,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.73 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $1,697,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

