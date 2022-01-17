Brokerages Set FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target at $10.58

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPFI opened at $5.66 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

