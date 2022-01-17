Brokerages Set Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) PT at $195.00

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.00.

RDSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($214.77) to €195.00 ($221.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

