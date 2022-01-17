Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $54.74. 1,545,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,530. OneMain has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

