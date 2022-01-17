Brokerages Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target at $26.75

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. 226,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

