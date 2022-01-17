Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT at $296.67

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of SHLAF stock traded down $23.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.01. Schindler has a 52 week low of $245.20 and a 52 week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.