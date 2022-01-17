Brokerages Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Target Price at $28.22

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

