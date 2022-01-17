Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $32.75. 367,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

