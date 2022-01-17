Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
BEP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.
Shares of BEP stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $32.75. 367,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,312. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $49.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
