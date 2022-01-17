BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

