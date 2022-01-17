BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.53

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $9,735.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

