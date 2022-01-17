Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

