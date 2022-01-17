Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 128,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

