Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $578,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,004.75.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,699.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,773.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

