Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $34.71 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.