Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $170.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

