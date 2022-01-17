Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $103,798.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.52 or 0.07722800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.17 or 0.99529314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

