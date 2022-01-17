C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of C3.ai in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

C3.ai stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 67.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

