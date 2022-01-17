CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAIXY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 588,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

