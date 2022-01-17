Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 153,245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $41.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -257.06 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

