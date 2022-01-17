California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,805 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,351,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Mondelez International worth $194,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

