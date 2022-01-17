California Public Employees Retirement System Has $219.07 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $219,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,860.73 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,339.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,316.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

