California Public Employees Retirement System Has $293.63 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.82% of AutoZone worth $293,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,959.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,754.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,038.74.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

