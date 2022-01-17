California Public Employees Retirement System Has $325.64 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Citigroup worth $325,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.93 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

