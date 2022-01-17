California Public Employees Retirement System Has $325.64 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,460 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Citigroup worth $325,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

