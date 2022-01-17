California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,063 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,709,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $230,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

KR opened at $49.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

