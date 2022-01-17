Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.11.

CPE opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

