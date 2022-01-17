Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,812 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after buying an additional 200,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTHX opened at $10.11 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.