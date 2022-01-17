Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

