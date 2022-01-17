Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $8.00 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

