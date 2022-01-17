Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,194 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 996,055 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,172,000 after purchasing an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $30.40 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

