Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $156,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $209,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEBR opened at $10.41 on Monday. Weber Inc has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

