Canaccord Genuity Group Increases iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $160.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.92.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $141.10 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,816,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,377,000 after buying an additional 228,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

