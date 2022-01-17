Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $52.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 352.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 302,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.