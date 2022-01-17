Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

