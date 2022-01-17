Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $74.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 1,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 821,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,891 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,502,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,430. Capri has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

