CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.66. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

