CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in December

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.0 days.

CareRx stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Monday. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Separately, increased their price target on shares of CareRx from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

