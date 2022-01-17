Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $58.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.