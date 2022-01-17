Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

